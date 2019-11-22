FIA confirms fuel systems seized for ’check’

The FIA has played down suggestions Ferrari’s fuel system has been "confiscated" amid suspicions of cheating.

Amid questions surrounding the legality of Ferrari’s 2019 power unit, a third technical directive has now been issued by the sport’s governing body.

It means that from 2020, a new sensor will be added to monitor whether teams are not breaching the rules about maximum fuel flow.

But it seems that the issue is not solely about Ferrari.

Germany’s RTL claims that along with Ferrari’s, the fuel systems of a Ferrari-powered Haas and a Red Bull-Honda were also seized by the FIA in Brazil.

And a spokesperson for the FIA told the German broadcaster that it is not right to say the fuel system was "confiscated". Instead, it is a routine "check".