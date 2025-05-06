Schumacher in ’secret’ Cadillac talks - newspaper

Mick Schumacher may actually be a serious contender to return to Formula 1 with the all-new Cadillac team from 2026.

In Miami, all the hype was about a potential or likely deal for the heavily-backed and experienced former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, whose billionaire backer Carlos Slim was also in town.

However, Perez did not attend Cadillac’s red-carpet launch event at nearby Queen Miami Beach on Saturday.

But which driver did conspicuously attend both the Miami GP and the Cadillac event some 20 minute drive away - none other than Schumacher, according to Germany’s major Bild newspaper.

The report claims "secret conversations" between Alpine’s 26-year-old WEC driver and Cadillac took place over the weekend, potentially ending Schumacher’s three-year wait for a F1 comeback.

"As Bild learned, he was in Miami to meet with Cadillac executives," correspondent Enrico Ahlig, who was also in Miami, said.

It is believed Schumacher could be an option to be 35-year-old Perez’s teammate next year in the event that the favourite - Indycar star Colton Herta - cannot secure a F1 super license.

"To obtain one," Ahlig explained, "he must finish at least fourth this season. After four races, however, he is only in eighth place."

Also in Miami was Cadillac advisor and F1 legend Mario Andretti, who told DAZN the sport’s all-new eleventh team has a "pretty good idea" about its ideal first lineup.

"We want to wait as long as we can so we feel we’ve made the best possible decision," he explained. "But everyone you mentioned is in play."

Co-owner Tan Towriss, meanwhile, confirmed that driver talks are well underway.

"I think the most important thing is that we’re not on hold when it comes to selecting a driver," he said. "There’s a lot to do to select your driver for Formula 1 from that perspective.

"We’re taking our time," Towriss added. "The list certainly includes the names that a lot of people are talking about. Although I do love waking up every day and reading that we’re in the final stages of negotiations."

Schumacher’s uncle Ralf, the young brother of Mick’s famous father Michael, was asked specifically about the intensifying Cadillac rumours by Sky Deutschland.

"Basically, he’s a driver who has been in Formula 1 and has experience, but also handled situations well," said the former F1 driver.

"Mick didn’t have an easy time in Formula 1, but things worked out really well in the end with his transition to the WEC, which is important.

"What Cadillac needs is a driver with whom you can build something, who doesn’t crash, and who is a team player," former Williams and Toyota driver Schumacher added.