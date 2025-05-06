Ferrari-Hamilton pairing ’not balanced’ - report

Lewis Hamilton insists he will not apologise for his outspokenness on the radio during the Miami GP.

On track, the seven time world champion is conspicuously struggling to adapt to Ferrari, having spent his entire ultra-successful career with Mercedes-powered cars.

One of his difficulties, however, is communication-related, as he has clashed with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz’s former race engineer Riccardo Adami several times already in 2025.

"The understanding between Hamilton and Adami remains elusive," La Repubblica newspaper reports. "Since the first Sunday in Melbourne, there has been a lot of friction and tension."

Also notable is that, in Miami, Hamilton reminisced on social media about his long and successful collaboration with his former race engineer at Mercedes, Peter Bonnington, who now works with Kimi Antonelli.

"I saw the video of Bono and Kimi and Toto (Wolff)," the 40-year-old explained, "and it genuinely just brought warmth to my heart. Bono is just the best."

In contrast, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Arianna Ravelli insists that, so far, the combination of Hamilton, Ferrari and Adami is "not very balanced".

"The Englishman needed Ferrari more," she wrote. "Given his age, Ferrari’s vision can only be described as short-term.

"How beautiful would it have been to dream of a new Kimi in red?"

When asked how he felt about missing out on signing the teenaged Italian Antonelli, Ferrari’s executive chairman John Elkann joked: "Perhaps when he’s 40."

La Gazzetta’s Ravelli, meanwhile, thinks the spotlight should also be starting to shine on the underperformance as team boss of Frederic Vasseur.

"What went wrong?" she asked. "After the (Mattia) Binotto era, the mantra at Maranello was ’Let Vasseur cook’. So was it the wrong ingredients or does the chef need to brush up on Masterchef?

As for his clashes with Adami in Miami, 40-year-old Hamilton insists: "I still have the fire in me and I’m not going to apologise for being a fighter. I’m not going to apologise for wanting to win."