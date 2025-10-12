Hakkinen tips daughter Ella for F1 within five years

Mika Hakkinen believes his 14-year-old daughter Ella could reach Formula 1 within five years - and predicts female drivers will break into the sport by 2030.

The two-time world champion, who was in Singapore last weekend, told Ilta-Sanomat that Ella, who competes in the Champions of the Future karting series, is showing the drive and talent to go all the way.

"Ella is an extremely talented racing driver," Hakkinen said. "I’m not just saying this as a father, but based on my observations as a former top driver."

The teenager recently took pole and finished second in Slovakia. "The direction is completely right," Hakkinen said. "Her motivation is simply incomprehensible. She wants to be a racing driver. At this point, she’s a real badass."

Hakkinen has hired a full-time trainer from Hintsa Performance - the same group once used by Lewis Hamilton - to prepare Ella and younger brother Daniel physically and mentally for top-level racing.

"They train at the same level as Hamilton," he said. "Nothing is left undone.

"Female drivers will rise to the highest level by 2030 - whether it’s Ella or someone else," the Finn predicted. "This new generation of fans is 40 percent female, and the sport needs to reflect that."