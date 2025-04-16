’Sad’ and ’painful’ to see Alonso struggle

It is "painful" and "sad" to see Fernando Alonso grappling with a Formula 1 car that he openly admits is not good enough to give him even a single point in 2025.

The silver lining is that Adrian Newey is currently designing an all-new machine for the two-time champion to race next year, but in the meantime, it’s "painful," Alonso’s long-time friend and colleague Pedro de la Rosa said.

"But it is what it is - it’s reality," said the Aston Martin ambassador and former F1 driver.

"It’s not that we had a bad race (in Bahrain) or that it was poorly executed," de la Rosa added. "The team executed the strategy well and the opportunities we had. That’s how the car really performed.

"Bahrain shows you where your car is, based on its actual performance," he said.

Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll were 18th and 20th in terms of fastest race laps on Sunday.

Luca di Montezemolo, the former Ferrari president who signed Alonso to join the Maranello based team back in 2009, said in Bahrain that watching the 43-year-old out on track was actually "very sad".

"I’m very sad for Fernando," the 77-year-old, in an F1 paddock for the first time in a decade, told DAZN.

"A driver like Fernando, at the end of his career, with such an uncompetitive car, is truly sad.

"This year is going to be very difficult for him, but I hope that next year, which may be Fernando’s last in Formula 1, will see him with a competitive car.

"He’s a great friend, I’ve shared great moments with him. He’s a great champion," the Italian added.

Aston Martin is clearly focusing on 2026, with this year’s car largely based on its predecessor.

"It’s as if the car is dying at low speeds," Alonso explained. "It’s a known problem that we suffered from last year and that we continue to have."

He thinks Jeddah this weekend will be better for Aston Martin.

"But it’s one thing to do well, and another to be 14th instead of 18th," Alonso rued.