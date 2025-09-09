Sacking Horner was ’the right decision’ - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko now believes Red Bull is back in the hunt for race wins in 2025, despite recently conceding McLaren’s dominance had left his team with little chance of victory.

Max Verstappen’s crushing win over the two McLarens at Monza on Sunday has shifted the mood at the Milton Keynes based team. Just weeks or even days ago, both Max Verstappen and Marko said further wins this year were unlikely and that the championship fight was already over.

But speaking to Servus TV, Marko described the Italian GP as a turning point.

"I think that was the right decision," he said of Red Bull’s management reshuffle, with Laurent Mekies replacing Christian Horner.

"Given the complexity of Formula 1, an engineer at the top is probably the better solution. Everything is then structured more from a technical perspective."

While Verstappen’s fifth title is still mathematically possible, Marko admitted: "The World Championship is over.

"But a few wins would still be nice. I believe that with the speed we showed at Monza, we should be among the frontrunners on almost all tracks - hopefully on our own strength.

"It’s working because the entire team is working together optimally, the drivers are also involved in the setup, and we can now make the most of the potential."

Verstappen, who turns 28 later this month, offered a more technical explanation for the Monza surge.

"We had a new floor, and now we’ve also had a Monza rear wing - something we haven’t had in the last few years," said the quadruple world champion.

Having written off further victories before Monza, he too has changed his outlook.

"I think it still depends a bit on the track, of course, but I hope we’re closer now and that there are a few more tracks coming up where we have another chance," said Verstappen.