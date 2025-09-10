Renault CEO vows long-term F1 stay on paddock debut

Renault’s new chief executive Francois Provost has made his first appearance in the Formula 1 paddock, insisting the French carmaker is committed to the sport.

Provost, who replaced Luca de Meo after he suddenly resigned, attended the Italian GP at Monza amid lingering doubts about Renault’s long-term appetite for Formula 1 and swirling rumours of a Briatore-Ecclestone-Horner takeover of Alpine.

"I’m very happy to be here," Provost told Canal Plus. "The main objective of my visit is to reiterate that we will stay in Formula 1.

"We will stay in Formula 1 for a long time.

"I think we’re entering a new era, one of performance, of course, but above all, stability. Pierre (Gasly)’s commitment is a good example of this, and the arrival of Steve as COO is also a good example.

"So, as you can see, we’ve come a long way."

That reference was to Steve Nielsen, whose first weekend in the Alpine role came at Monza.

Briatore, who oversaw the Nielsen appointment, also recently tried to calm talk of Renault quitting. "The new CEO is very enthusiastic about the Formula 1 program," he said, referring to Provost.

"Renault wants to stay in Formula 1," he said. "For the moment, in the Renault Group, there’s no drama, no change. Everybody’s happy."

Driver choice remains an open question, however. Gasly has been secured through 2028, but Franco Colapinto’s shaky rookie form has fuelled speculation about alternatives. Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich have been mentioned, with Auto Hebdo suggesting the latter could be a candidate despite his commitments to Aston Martin’s 2026 program.

"Next year will be mainly focused on the engine, the battery and energy savings, and that is essentially all the experience I have gained in Hypercar and Formula E as well," Drugovich told the French magazine.

"I have already driven on the 2026 tyres, and I will do even more testing."

Colapinto’s physical condition was also questioned at Monza, with reports he looked dizzy and unwell after the race.

Meanwhile Frederik Vesti, once linked with Cadillac until Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were signed, admitted at Monza that talks with other teams continue.

"Right now I’m not in a place where I’ve lost faith and think that Formula 1 is just over. I believe in things more than I ever have," the Mercedes reserve told Ekstra Bladet.

"There are three or four other teams. Let’s keep it to three realistic teams, with Cadillac being one. But otherwise I’d rather not throw out too many names."