Russia eyes first 2020 race with spectators

Russia could be the first country to host a Formula 1 race with spectators in 2020.

That is the view of Alexey Titov, boss of the Sochi race promoter Rosgonki. He says the current plan is for the race to go ahead exactly as scheduled on September 27.

"I think our race has every chance to be the first with an audience," he said.

"But we also must understand that the situation with the epidemic is quite difficult and it’s premature right now to say how everything will look in late September.

"Our date is unchanged. Any versions of the calendar that are going around on the internet are just guesses, because Formula 1 only has one clear understanding: that the races in Austria will be on July 5 and 12.

"There is no detailed understanding beyond those two races," said Titov.

Another race promoter with a September date, Singapore, has announced that it is "not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors".

"The calendar for the 2020 season is currently being finalised and Singapore GP has been maintaining an open dialogue with F1, the government and our stakeholders during this time, to assess different possibilities," a spokesman told the Straits Times.

Former F1 boss Flavio Briatore told Italian news agency Adnkronos: "The first races in Europe in the summer will certainly be behind closed doors.

"But we hope that there will then be a reopening - even if it is partial - to the public," he said.