Formula 1’s proposed return to V8 engines in 2030 has taken a bizarre turn, with the FIA - and even major media outlets - deleting official confirmation of an agreement in principle with power unit manufacturers.

The governing body published a statement on Tuesday declaring that Formula 1, the FIA and manufacturers had agreed on the basic architecture of the new power units.

However, the announcement disappeared from the FIA’s website and social media within minutes, with no explanation.

Even major F1 news websites simply removed their breaking-news reports.

The withdrawn statement outlined a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 engine with reduced hybrid power, intended to replace the highly controversial current V6 formula from 2030.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem declared: "The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide."

Curiously, Ben Sulayem has left an Instagram teaser featuring the distinctive sound of a V8 engine, accompanied by the message "V8s coming soon..."

The disappearance has fuelled speculation that the announcement was premature, particularly with manufacturers still negotiating technical details and the ambitious 2030 introduction date.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the FIA has warned that if manufacturers cannot reach agreement this year, it could instead impose its preferred engine regulations from 2031.

A final regulatory framework is expected to be considered by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Shanghai next month.