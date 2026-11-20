Formula 1 will finally introduce full-time race stewards from 2027, following years of debate over inconsistent decisions and the use of rotating, part-time officials.

The FIA confirmed on Thursday that it will begin recruiting permanent stewards for a phased introduction next season, with the program expanding in 2028 and beyond.

The long-term goal is to establish a department of 12 to 15 full-time stewards, who could also work across other FIA single-seater championships.

Initially, permanent officials will work alongside existing part-time stewards, while former drivers will continue contributing their expertise at race weekends.

"This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"The recruitment of full-time stewards is a significant step in our longstanding mission of building a dedicated officiating ecosystem in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship."

The move follows the recent opening of the FIA’s new Remote Operations Centre at Biggin Hill in Britain.