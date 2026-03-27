Tension grows over Aston-Honda issues amid Suzuka strain

Confusion and tension appear to be growing between Aston Martin and engine partner Honda, as both sides offered conflicting views on reliability ahead of Suzuka.

At Honda’s home race, chief engineer Shintaro Orihara insisted progress has been made on the severe vibration issue that plagued the car in China and Australia.

"From a battery standpoint, the reliability is good enough to finish the race," he said.

But driver Lance Stroll painted a very different picture.

"I think we can complete like half the race, but then also we just have reliability issues. So yeah, it’s very uncomfortable," said the Canadian, whose father Lawrence owns the Silverstone based team.

The contrasting messages underline a growing unease between the two sides, with deeper questions also emerging about preparation for the ill-fated 2026 project.

Adrian Newey recently revealed he only learned late last year that Honda had initially committed significantly fewer staff to its F1 return than expected.

HRC president Koji Watanabe pushed back on that interpretation.

"Perhaps Adrian misunderstood the situation. We had no plans to bring back 100 percent of the staff who worked on F1 before 2021," he said.

"It’s true that at the start of development in 2022, we had fewer engineers and a smaller budget. This could have had an impact. But the new staff now working on Formula 1 are qualified specialists. We didn’t hire amateurs. We explained this to Aston Martin.

"We’re not hiding anything."

Watanabe acknowledged trust is still being built between the partners.

"Our relationship with Aston Martin hasn’t deteriorated. However, trust doesn’t happen overnight. I’m sure it’s built over time, through difficult times together," said the Japanese.

He added that solving the vibration issue will require closer collaboration.

"The vibration issue can’t be solved by simply improving the powertrain. We need to work together with Aston Martin to achieve a shared understanding of the problem," he said.

There is also hope pinned on the regulatory mechanism known as ADUO, which could allow performance-related changes under certain conditions.

"If ADUO is approved, we can begin development to improve performance and invest funds, which should allow for more significant improvements," Watanabe said, while stressing that for now "the priority is improving reliability."

Aston’s trackside boss Mike Krack admitted the situation remains difficult on multiple fronts, including with Fernando Alonso voluntarily retiring in China due to the pain of holding the vibrating steering wheel.

"Fernando was uncomfortable, and we have to believe him - there’s respect and trust," he said. "If your driver says he can’t continue, you have to act appropriately."