Russell ’cannot continue’ with current brakes

George Russell has urged Williams to urgently solve an issue with his brakes.

The once-great British team is clearly in crisis, as it not only languishes at the bottom of the grid but is struggling to make enough spare parts for grands prix.

Robert Kubica said after Suzuka that "certain limits have been crossed" by Williams after a new front wing was removed from his car after practice.

Even his teammate Russell is struggling with the 2019 Williams.

"I don’t know where to start," the British rookie said on the radio after being lapped twice at Suzuka.

"We cannot continue with these brakes. I was getting ready to retire at one point, they are that bad.

"We really, really need to sort this out," Russell added.