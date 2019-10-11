17 October 2019
Russell ’cannot continue’ with current brakes
"We really, really need to sort this out"
Search
George Russell has urged Williams to urgently solve an issue with his brakes.
The once-great British team is clearly in crisis, as it not only languishes at the bottom of the grid but is struggling to make enough spare parts for grands prix.
Robert Kubica said after Suzuka that "certain limits have been crossed" by Williams after a new front wing was removed from his car after practice.
Even his teammate Russell is struggling with the 2019 Williams.
"I don’t know where to start," the British rookie said on the radio after being lapped twice at Suzuka.
"We cannot continue with these brakes. I was getting ready to retire at one point, they are that bad.
"We really, really need to sort this out," Russell added.
Williams F1
16 October 2019
add_circle Kubica undecided over F1 role for 2020
14 October 2019
add_circle Kubica slams Williams over new wing removal
12 October 2019
add_circle Williams’ 2019 struggle ’deserved’ - Villeneuve
11 October 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg ’not right person’ for Williams
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
17 October 2019
add_circle Russell ’cannot continue’ with current brakes
17 October 2019
add_circle Mick Schumacher can be world champion - Sabine Kehm
17 October 2019
add_circle McLaren car ’concepts’ to change for 2020 - Seidl
17 October 2019
add_circle Steiner meets Kubica sponsor in Poland
17 October 2019