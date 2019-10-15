Mick Schumacher can be world champion - Sabine Kehm

Mick Schumacher can follow in his father’s footsteps and become world champion.

That is the view of Sabine Kehm, who is F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s manager. She now looks after the burgeoning career of the seven time world champion’s 20-year-old son Mick.

"I am sure that Mick will end up in Formula 1. Sooner or later, though I hope it’s the former," she told Die Welt newspaper.

Schumacher is already in Formula 2, and a prominent member of Ferrari’s driver development academy.

Kehm says the young German is heading for F1 at some point.

"I am convinced that he will do very well there, because he already does a great job. And then I can only conclude that Mick will be able to realise his dream of becoming world champion."

However, with one race to go in his first F2 season, Schumacher is a mere 12th in the championship.

"That’s right," Kehm said, "but Mick has had a very unlucky season.

"I sympathise with him, because he has struggled with an incredible amount of bad luck. Of course he also still has a lot to learn, but I think Mick is very good at analysing things, learning the right lessons and then making adjustments.

"I really believe he can become world champion. That is what he is working for," she added.