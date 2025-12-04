Cadillac to unveil F1 livery in Super Bowl ad

Cadillac will reveal its first Formula 1 livery during a Super Bowl television commercial - an extraordinarily expensive way to introduce the new US team ahead of its 2026 debut.

The livery will appear in Cadillac’s Super Bowl spot on February 8, 2026, with the brand confirming the plan on social media.

"The livery is set," Cadillac declared. "See you Super Bowl Sunday."

A Super Bowl ad is among the priciest broadcast slots in global sport and entertainment. Recent 30-second placements have cost around USD 7-8 million, with longer cinematic-style spots - such as the 60-second to two-minute formats Cadillac is expected to use - pushing well beyond USD 12-20 million in total production and airtime costs.

Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss said the team wanted an unveiling that matched its identity.

"The Super Bowl is one of those rare moments in American culture where sports, entertainment, and storytelling come together," he said.

"We are proud of our American heritage and want to present ourselves in a way that feels bold, innovative, and distinctly ours," he said.

"This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of."

The Andretti family - whose original project laid the foundation for Cadillac’s F1 entry - is also tracking the buildup closely. Mario Andretti told Marca the team has assembled real experience behind the scenes despite being new on paper.

"There are a lot of people who have been there before," he said. "Trying to recruit talent is the trick, and we’ve been lucky because we’ve received interest from people who have it."

But he warned that the first race will be the true test. "How will we perform when next year comes, in Australia - that’s going to be the big question. Everyone will be watching us."

With sweeping new 2026 regulations arriving, Andretti believes Cadillac is entering F1 at the perfect time.

"If you’re coming in as a new team, now is the best time," said the 85-year-old. "Everyone starts from scratch with the chassis, the power unit. And with Ferrari, we’ll have an advantage in that regard," he explained.

"Our team is young, yet very experienced."

Andretti also hailed Colton Herta’s decision to step down from IndyCar to race in Formula 2 next year - a clear step towards racing in F1 with Cadillac.

"He has to perform, no doubt about it," he said. "But we have complete confidence in him.

"Making a sacrifice like being at the top in IndyCar and going to Formula 2 shows he still has a burning passion for F1," he said. It’s going to be interesting to see how his year unfolds, but I believe in his talent."