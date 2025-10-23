Rookie invasion as nine newcomers set for Mexico FP1

The Mexican GP weekend will see an unprecedented nine rookie drivers take to the track during first practice - with every Formula 1 team except Sauber fielding a newcomer.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport put it, "there will be a revolution on the track" as teams rush to satisfy the FIA regulation requiring each car to be driven by a rookie - defined as someone with no more than two grands prix starts - twice per season.

With only five rounds remaining, Mexico and Abu Dhabi represent the last suitable venues, since Brazil and Qatar are sprint weekends and Las Vegas leaves little time for experimentation.

Sauber is the only exception, having already completed its rookie obligation earlier in the year through outings for Paul Aron and the team’s own rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

Among those joining the field on Friday will be Arvid Lindblad, who will step into Max Verstappen’s Red Bull after previously driving Yuki Tsunoda’s car at Silverstone, and McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who will enjoy a home appearance in Mexico City in what will be his fourth FP1 outing for the team.

Mercedes will once again run Frederik Vesti in George Russell’s car, while Ferrari has drawn major attention at home by announcing Antonio Fuoco as Lewis Hamilton’s stand-in.

Fuoco, 29, is part of Ferrari’s development program and a Le Mans winner with the marque in 2024. Despite his age, he qualifies as a rookie under FIA rules.

La Repubblica celebrated the move under the headline "Antonio Fuoco, an Italian at the wheel of a Ferrari after 16 years," noting that the last Italians to drive for the Scuderia in official sessions were Luca Badoer and Giancarlo Fisichella in 2009.

Aston Martin will field American F2 frontrunner Jack Crawford in Lance Stroll’s AMR25, while Haas hands its car to Toyota WEC driver Ryo Hirakawa, who prepared this week with a ’TPC’ test at Zandvoort that ended in a harmless crash at Turn 8.

Racing Bulls will run Japanese youngster Ayumu Iwasa, continuing his FP1 program after earlier outings with Red Bull.

Alpine will place its junior Paul Aron in Pierre Gasly’s car - his fourth practice run of the year and a chance to further stake his claim for a 2026 seat. Williams will again run British prospect Luke Browning, who returns for his third FP1 session after appearances earlier this season.

The nine debutants mean that, for the first time in modern Formula 1, three Japanese drivers - Tsunoda, Hirakawa and Iwasa - will share the same circuit session.