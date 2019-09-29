Renault in talks with potential new F1 teams

Cyril Abiteboul says Renault has been in touch with potential new F1 teams.

Last week, despite rumours that up to three potential outfits are interested in joining the grid in 2021, Liberty Media said "no serious discussions" are taking place.

But talks are clearly taking place with Renault.

When asked about the Silverstone based outfit called Panthera, Abiteboul responded: "There are people - not just Panthera - who think that F1 is moving in the right direction with the rules for 2021.

"Some of these people contacted us and discussed possible partnerships."

Abiteboul said recently that not convincing McLaren to become more closely aligned with Renault was a missed opportunity. McLaren is instead moving to Mercedes power for 2021.

Now, Frenchman Abiteboul is eyeing potential new F1 teams.

"We are open for discussions about projects of this type," he told Russia’s Championat.

"We are not interested in teams that would come and go, but if it’s a really strong project, then why not?"