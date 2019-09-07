Verstappen says ’wait and see’ to typhoon

Amid huge expectations from the Japanese people, Max Verstappen is adopting a "wait and see" approach to the race at Suzuka.

But although powered by local Japanese company Honda, the Dutchman was actually referring to a massive typhoon that is expected to disrupt the race weekend.

"There’s not much to say about it right now," Verstappen said at a Honda event in Tokyo, as news of Rugby World Cup cancellations begin to emerge.

"Let’s just wait and see."

Earlier, Verstappen had been at the wheel of a Honda Formula 1 car from the 60s.

"It was the first time I have driven a real old-school racing car," he said. "I was happy just to fit inside it."

As for the weekend at Suzuka, Verstappen is hoping to deliver for Honda, having been on the podium three times at Suzuka.

"It would be great to be on a higher step this time," he said.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos is expecting Honda to put everything into delivering for its home crowd.

"It will be 1000 horse power or it will be nothing," he told Ziggo Sport.

"The Japanese are a really proud people. They are not here for P4 or P5."