Ralf slams Bottas links as Cadillac driver race intensifies

Reports from multiple sources suggest that Valtteri Bottas is now the leading candidate for a 2026 race seat with Cadillac - as the new American works team works on its debut lineup.

Swiss newspaper Blick, ahead of the Belgian GP, claims Bottas will leave his Mercedes reserve role to anchor Cadillac’s first F1 campaign, with Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich also likely to be signed.

"Reserve driver Bottas will leave Mercedes for debutant Cadillac," Blick reported. "Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich is also expected to join the team.

"But the German media continues to dream of Mick Schumacher."

Bottas, who was dropped by Sauber at the end of 2024, did not score a single point last season. Nico Hulkenberg, his replacement at the rebranding, Audi-owned team, stood on the podium at Silverstone.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, uncle of Mick, told Sky Deutschland he was unconvinced by Cadillac’s reported direction.

"If you look at where Sauber was last year and where they are today, the answer is Bottas," Ralf said bluntly.

He also dismissed Zhou Guanyu, Bottas’ former teammate, as a viable candidate: "I can’t imagine Guanyu Zhou because the US and China don’t exactly have the best relationship at the moment."

While Bottas and Drugovich are now seen as frontrunners, conflicting signals remain over Mick Schumacher’s status. The 25-year-old, currently driving in WEC for Alpine, was previously in talks with Cadillac and had been publicly mentioned by senior figures at the project.

According to f1-insider.com, further "exploratory talks" involving Schumacher are still expected this weekend at Spa.

German outlets RTL, ntv, and sport.de also report that Cadillac has made "no official decision" and has not ruled Schumacher out. Sport1 cautioned that the original report about Bottas and Drugovich "should be treated with caution," noting that Cadillac, Bottas, and Schumacher have not commented.

"According to research, there hasn’t been a cancellation yet," Sport1 added.

However, the overall direction of speculation suggests Mick’s chances are fading. Ralf Schumacher, though, insists his nephew remains a strong option.

"When I see who’s still there, who has a bit of experience and still potential to improve, then Mick is certainly one of the good candidates," he said. "Mick has great potential, and that shouldn’t be underestimated."

Ralf also suggested that if Sergio Perez - long rumoured to be in the Cadillac frame - can bring sponsorship, he might yet be the most sensible pick.

"As far as Perez is concerned, one can be a bit fairer when one considers what came after him, compared to Max Verstappen," Ralf said. "Of course, if he also brings the money, which is very important at the beginning, I can certainly imagine it."