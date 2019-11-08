Raikkonen not worried about slower cars in 2021

Kimi Raikkonen is not worried about Formula 1 being slower in 2021.

Some have expressed fears that the 3-4 seconds per lap drop to accommodate cars that are easier to overtake with is a step backwards for the sport.

But 40-year-old Raikkonen told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It doesn’t matter if in 2021 the cars are a second or three seconds slower.

"If there is a good show, nobody will notice."

As the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid, Finn Raikkonen says he hasn’t decided if he will race beyond his 2020 Alfa Romeo contract.

"Formula 1 is now more of a hobby for me and I like that," he said.

Raikkonen says he also enjoys living close to Alfa Romeo’s Swiss factory.

"Living close to the team is important but I always do my best on the track," he insisted.