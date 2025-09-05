Piastri should be further ahead in title race - Webber

Lando Norris insists he will not let questions about his mentality derail his championship fight with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris’ Zandvoort retirement left him 34 points behind, with Piastri starting from pole and leading before securing the victory. Piastri’s manager, former F1 driver Mark Webber, believes the Australian’s consistency has been his edge.

"You have to be solid on all circuits, as he was in the first part of the season," Webber told RTBF. "Obviously, we all agree that there have been some lost points, but often due to things beyond his control. This means that the gap in terms of points does not fully reflect reality. Because in terms of the number of kilometres spent in the lead, he is well ahead."

At Monza, Norris said he has "forgotten" about the Dutch GP setback, and pushed back against claims that he lacks the toughness of rivals like Max Verstappen.

"Everyone is different, and it’s not that my method is necessarily the wrong one," he told Viaplay. "I admire the character and mentality of other drivers, like Max, who really has this ’f**k you’ attitude. Sometimes I wish I was more like that. But people are just different.

"And there are days when I know what I am like and that can be a weakness or an advantage - but only if I really tell the media. Because Lewis wasn’t like that, Max wasn’t like that as a four-time world champion. These guys weren’t like that, whether it’s Senna, Prost or whoever you want to name.

"But I think what I’ll be most proud of is that if I can do it, I’ll do it my way. If not a new standard, I can set a new way by saying you don’t have to be an a*shole, you don’t have to have that attitude. I want to do it my way."

Norris admitted that Piastri’s personality makes the contrast sharper. "I know who I’m up against. I’m up against a guy who’s just as fast and just as good as me. And he’s incredibly calm and composed. I look more emotional next to him."