Drivers push back on F1’s sprint and short-race vision

Formula 1 drivers are pushing back against Stefano Domenicali’s suggestion that grands prix may be shortened while more sprint races are added to satisfy new audiences.

The F1 CEO claimed prior to the Italian GP this week that 18 of the 20 drivers are supportive of the shift - with even Max Verstappen starting to come around.

But the reigning world champion quickly rejected that claim.

"Okay, you all know my attitude towards sprints," he told reporters. "I’ve talked about it often enough."

While acknowledging Liberty Media’s commercial motivations, Verstappen insisted F1 is not boring because of practice sessions or full-length races.

"I understand the thinking behind it," he said. "You can make more money that way." But as for the supposed boredom of the traditional elements, Verstappen insisted: "That’s part of the sport for me.

"We see exciting football matches and then we yawn during another and almost fall asleep. That’s the element of surprise. Sometimes you’re surprised by a thrilling match, and sometimes it’s just boring. And it’s the same with car racing.

"Imagine if every race or every match was a blast. Then it wouldn’t be anything special anymore.

"No, I’m old-fashioned in that regard. I wouldn’t change the length of the races, let alone reversing the grid. We shouldn’t overdo it, and sprints are crazy enough for me."

Fernando Alonso, who debuted back in 2001, warned that shorter grands prix could actually backfire on the sport. "The longer race gives you some possibility, some freedom on the strategy," said the 44-year-old.

"Probably refuelling would be the best thing - I’ve said many times. I know this is totally the opposite direction of how it’s going. But when you can choose your fuel load and have different strategies, that changes completely the way the race unfolds and that creates an incredible, attractive strategy and races."

Like Verstappen, Alonso also used football as a comparison.

"When I sit in front of the TV, I’m not watching the 90 minutes fully concentrated. I go to the kitchen, come back - there’s always some moments of distraction, and no one is talking about having 60-minute football matches or something like that," said the Spaniard.

"So it’s a problem of society and the kids, but not the sport. So probably it’s not needed, the change."