Piastri conspiracy theories rage after Mexico

Online conspiracy theories about McLaren favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri are spreading again - with the two drivers now separated by just a single point in the championship.

Dutch commentator Olav Mol threw fuel on the debate after suggesting team boss Andrea Stella’s recent comments about Piastri’s slumping form were "not very nice."

"Stella gave an explanation," Mol said on Ziggo Sport. "He said it was due to experience - that Piastri is a bit less experienced. I didn’t think that was a very nice statement."

Mol said fans have taken such remarks as proof that McLaren may be leaning toward Norris.

"There are tons of conspiracy theories online," he said. "People are saying McLaren can set up its car to make things more difficult. Maybe McLaren doesn’t want Piastri to win. Everyone also says Zak Brown only smiles in the photos when Lando wins.

"I assume that’s not true, but you read more and more about it."

Others, however, are dismissing the speculation. Kim Keedle, Piastri’s former performance coach, told SEN radio in Australia he doesn’t "buy into conspiracy theories."

"There are always swings and roundabouts in F1," Keedle said. "They are both strong drivers and Norris fighting back was expected.

"We’ve had a few races that aren’t Oscar’s strengths, but he’ll be fine. It’s not easy to win a championship, but I’m confident he’ll get it done. I know how McLaren operates - they’ve handled this well internally, even if it looks suspicious from the outside."

He added that Piastri’s reserved personality may make external pressure appear heavier than it is. "Mentally he’ll be coping well," Keedle said. "He works hard on that. Managing everything outside the car is the toughest thing Oscar found when he first came in."

Ralf Schumacher also rubbished claims of favouritism.

"What reason does McLaren have to favour one driver over another? None at all," the German told Sky Deutschland. "It makes no sense for any team to give one driver a bad car."

Schumacher warned that suggestions of internal bias could hurt Piastri’s image. "If you go around looking for excuses - saying the car’s different or something’s wrong - and then you see (Mark) Webber constantly on the phone, it gives the impression you’re not fully satisfied. That would be fatal.

"Now it’s up to management to say: ’Concentrate.’"

As for rumours of a potential Piastri move elsewhere, Schumacher doubts it. "I can’t imagine it," he said. "He only extended his contract earlier this year.

"He’ll stay at McLaren next season - but after that, a move to Aston Martin could be interesting."