Marti ’didn’t deserve’ F1 chance with Red Bull

Red Bull has confirmed the departure of Spanish junior Pepe Marti, with the 20-year-old now set to continue his career in Formula E.

Managed by Fernando Alonso, Marti spent two years in the Red Bull Junior Team but failed to secure a Formula 1 test despite currenting sitting ahead of several peers in the F2 standings - including Arvid Lindblad, who is tipped for a 2026 Racing Bulls seat.

"After two incredible years together, Pepe’s journey with the Red Bull Junior Team comes to an end," Red Bull confirmed.

"As he begins an exciting new chapter in Formula E, it’s been a pleasure having him on the Junior Team. Gracias Pepe, and best of luck on this new adventure."

Marti, already present at Formula E’s pre-season test in Valencia this week, admitted to Soy Motor that he had hoped for more from his Red Bull stint.

"Because they didn’t want to," he answered when asked why he never got offered a F1 test. "I would have been delighted to get in, but there wasn’t the opportunity. Maybe I didn’t deserve it according to them.

"Realistically, I was sixth in the championship, which wasn’t the main objective either. "If I’d done a better job in Imola and Monaco, we’d surely be talking about other things," he added.

Marti also admitted that confidence issues in his rookie F2 season, particularly when compared with now-F1 driver Isack Hadjar, had hurt his progress.

"With Hadjar, it was my first year in Formula 2 and I had some confidence problems," he said. "I started trusting what others said more than myself, and that’s when you go wrong. At the end of the season I got some feeling back - we won in Abu Dhabi."

He said bad luck and inconsistency also played a part in 2025.

"Sometimes it was a red flag in qualifying, sometimes a brake failure at Imola," Marti said. "There are strange things that have happened to me. I haven’t done the job I should have - if it only happens to me, I must have done something different.

"I don’t worry, but the world moves on."