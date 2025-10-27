McLaren defends Piastri as slump deepens

Andrea Stella insists Oscar Piastri’s recent dip in form has nothing to do with car problems, amid speculation that the Australian’s chassis could be at fault.

"All the evidence and data indicate there are no issues with the car," the McLaren team boss told reporters after Piastri managed only P5 in Mexico, amid a sudden recent slump in form.

"We have no reason to suspect otherwise," Stella said. "In F1 history people sometimes talk about swapping chassis, but I’d rather replace other components - the floor, the front wing. Parts rotate naturally, so we’re confident there’s nothing wrong."

Instead, the Italian says the challenge is Piastri adapting to unique circuit conditions. "More than confidence, it’s about the situation here in Mexico," he explained. "Oscar still needs to adapt his driving style a bit.

"We’ve added new tools to his toolbox, and he learns quickly. It’s a shame we were in traffic - it was damage limitation."

Piastri openly admits he is now struggled to rediscover the rhythm that powered his early-season dominance - and is mystified as to why.

"I’ve had to make adjustments over the last few weekends," he said. "When your driving style has worked for 18 races, it’s difficult to understand why it suddenly doesn’t.

"On Saturday it became clear I needed to change a few things," added Piastri, who qualified only eighth. "The race was about learning and limiting the damage - but when your teammate wins and you’re fifth, it’s not great."

He dismissed talk of lost confidence or fraying nerves.

"No, I just had to drive differently - or I’m not driving as differently as I should have," he said. "That was difficult to wrap my head around. The tyres needed a different style.

"The car hasn’t changed - Lando’s probably found it easier to adapt. I just have to get that under control again."

Ralf Schumacher believes the mental balance has shifted since mid-season, when Piastri was nicknamed ’ice boy’ and Norris’ mental strength was in question.

"Zandvoort was definitely a turning point for Norris," he said. "He realised he could be faster if he relaxed. I think he’s now developed his own training routine that helps him."