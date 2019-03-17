GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10
Peter Sauber to watch Alfa Romeo testing

"The new car is certainly an eye-catcher"

By GMM

18 February 2019 - 07:26

Peter Sauber will be on-hand to witness the first day of testing since his name was dropped from the official title of the Swiss based F1 team.

Although Sauber Motorsport still owns and operates the team, Fiat Chrysler brand Alfa Romeo has taken on the full naming rights for 2019.

It is the first time since 1993 that Peter Sauber’s name is no longer on the grid.

"Of course I like being here," 75-year-old Sauber, who is no longer involved in the team, told Blick newspaper.

The newspaper says Sauber was invited to Barcelona by team boss Frederic Vasseur.

"The new car is certainly an eye-catcher," Sauber added. "And I gave Kimi Raikkonen his first car in 2001, and now he’s there again.

"Most importantly is that my former team is doing well," he said. "That means I’m doing well too."

