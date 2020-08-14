Perez, Vettel keep F1 driver market alight

Between Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel, the driver market in Formula 1 is enjoying a particularly exciting moment.

At Silverstone, Mexican Perez was not only out with coronavirus, but looking likely to lose his Racing Point - or Aston Martin - seat to Vettel for 2021.

But in Barcelona, Perez is virus-free and now rejecting suggestions he will be ousted by Lawrence Stroll’s team.

"What the team have told me is to keep pushing. My position seems pretty secure and I think it’s only a matter of time before the rumours end," he said.

Not just that, while Vettel’s next move to Aston Martin looked set in stone just a week or two ago, the Italian media now claims that even the quadruple world champion’s 2020 Ferrari seat is in serious doubt.

Some are naming Perez, Hulkenberg, Antonio Giovinazzi or even Kimi Raikkonen as potential mid-season Ferrari ring-ins.

Former F1 driver JJ Lehto laughed at the speculation.

"When you write enough that is wrong, eventually you will be right about something," he laughed to Iltalehti newspaper.

Vettel also denied that he could be ousted by Ferrari before the season is out.

"Oh I don’t know, I don’t think so," said the German. "We haven’t even considered or spoken about it.

"Obviously it’s not all plain sailing and calm at the moment. It’s rather rough seas, but I’m sure if things calm down and I get a decent chance then I will use it," Vettel added.