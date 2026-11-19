Cadillac has confirmed Valtteri Bottas will remain alongside Sergio Perez in 2027, ending months of speculation that the Finn could lose his seat to American driver Colton Herta.

The announcement came ahead of the Las Vegas GP, with Cadillac reviving Bottas’ famous "to whom it may concern" message from his Mercedes days.

"To whom it may concern, I’m staying!" Bottas declared on social media.

The decision comes despite Cadillac’s efforts to help Herta secure his FIA super licence, which he finally obtained in Brazil.

Bottas admitted the uncertainty had become frustrating, although he insisted Herta’s licence push had always been part of the plan.

"There’s been a bit too much noise in the last weeks. It’s been really unnecessary," he told reporters in Las Vegas.

"That’s why we wanted to put out official confirmation today, which I’ve known for a while that should be the case, so at least we can get rid of the noise."

Bottas explained that Herta did not necessarily need an immediate F1 seat.

"There are several years that it will stay valid, so that was always the plan, so that’s all good," he insisted.

The ten-time Grand Prix winner said he was relieved to concentrate on helping Cadillac improve after its difficult debut season.

"It gives me a peace to work again for the future, like I said before, and it’s exactly what I signed up for," said Bottas.

Cadillac said its reserve and test drivers will be announced separately, leaving Herta’s future unresolved.