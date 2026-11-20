Colton Herta has yet to accept an offer to become Cadillac’s reserve driver in 2027, with team CEO Dan Towriss admitting the American was disappointed after losing out to Valtteri Bottas.

Despite securing his FIA super licence after a difficult Formula 2 campaign, Herta was overlooked as Cadillac decided to retain its experienced lineup of Bottas and Sergio Perez.

"We’ve offered him a reserve position. The seat’s open for ’28, so there are options on the table for Colton," Towriss said in Las Vegas.

"I think he’s decided on a direction, but we’re still in conversations on that."

When asked whether Herta was considering leaving Cadillac altogether, Towriss acknowledged the setback.

"It was definitely a tough decision, tough discussion with Colton. Yeah, I think he was disappointed," he admitted.

He insisted Herta had demonstrated his F1 potential in testing, but that Bottas remained the better option for the team’s immediate needs.

Cadillac team principal Marcin Budkowski also confirmed that negotiations were continuing.

"The next step is to select a reserve driver and formulate longer-term plans, and we’re currently in talks with Colton and his management," he said.

Budkowski admitted Bottas had been under scrutiny earlier in the season.

"There were a few races where Valtteri wasn’t showing the necessary pace, and we needed some time to analyse it all together," he said.

Meanwhile, Towriss dismissed speculation about a possible sale of TWG’s stake in Cadillac, amid reported interest from Fenway Sports Group.

"It’s a private ownership group, so what happens behind the scenes isn’t really anything that’s going to affect this team," he insisted.