Perez returning to F1 with Cadillac in 2026 - report

The deal is done, according to Europe’s biggest newspaper - Sergio Perez is returning to Formula 1.

The news comes hot on the heels of Formula 1 agreeing a three-year contract extension with organisers of the annual Mexican GP.

That 2026-2028 timeframe lines up exactly with the strong rumours circulating in the Miami GP paddock about the length of Perez’s new contract with Cadillac - to debut next year as F1’s eleventh team.

Days ago, axed Red Bull driver Perez’s chief backer Carlos Slim - part of the wealthiest family in Mexico - admitted the 35-year-old was looking "for something that can excite him and that can be a challenge for him".

6-time grand prix winner Perez is actually in Miami, where he has a residence, this week - while Cadillac is organising a "red carpet" event on Saturday night amid rumours the 2026 Formula 1 car livery could be unveiled.

Bild newspaper, Germany and Europe’s highest-circulation newspaper, confidently declared: "We have learned that the (Cadillac) deal with the Mexican has been finalised for months."

Journalist Enrico Ahlig, reporting from Miami, continued: "Sergio Perez brings experience and sponsorship power - exactly what a new factory team needs.

"During his time at Red Bull, he showed that, under the right conditions, he can even win races."