Perez ’on the list’ but no Cadillac deal yet

Sergio Perez may not yet have signed a deal with Cadillac.

Earlier in Miami, where the ousted Red Bull driver is making his first appearance in a F1 paddock in 2025, the Mexican was strongly linked with a three-year deal to return to the grid next year with the new Cadillac team.

However, Sky Italia reporter Roberto Chinchera insists: "There are rumours, but nothing has been signed so far.

"Checo is one of the drivers on the list, but at the moment this doesn’t seem to be a priority for the group."

On Saturday, Cadillac will host a red-carpet event where the 2026 F1 livery is tipped to be revealed, but other sources insist Perez, 35, will play no official role.

Team boss Graeme Lowdon is also unmoved by the latest Perez speculation.

"Over the past few months, I have learned a lot of new things, and one of them is that literally everyone wants to drive for Cadillac," he laughed.

"Seriously, we have a pretty good idea of who we need, and we are currently in the final stages of discussions about driver candidates. But our priority right now is to create something for the drivers to drive."

Part of that priority, he revealed, is to get onto a test circuit with some sort of car "to get the mechanics busy".

"At some stage we will start testing on a track to give our engineers a chance to get used to each other and to start the process of integrating the drivers and the team," Lowdon added.

It won’t be the 2026 car, but the Briton did reveal that a prototype has been completed at the factory.

As for Perez, Niki Lauda’s son Mathias noted that although the Mexican lost his Red Bull seat for poor performance, his stock has since risen in light of more recent events.

"Even though the car was better last year, you have to say - Perez wasn’t quite as bad as it was said," Lauda told Osterreich newspaper, referring to Perez successors Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles in 2025.

"That’s why he now has a good chance of returning to Formula 1 with Cadillac."