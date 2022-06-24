Official: AlphaTauri confirms Pierre Gasly for 2023 F1 season

By Olivier Ferret 24 June 2022 - 10:07





Scuderia AlphaTauri is delighted to confirm that Pierre Gasly will continue to drive for the team in 2023. The 26 year old Frenchman has been with us since 2017 and this continuity will be a great asset, as he enjoys an excellent working relationship with his group of engineers and everyone in the team. Pierre is a proven race winner, with three podiums and three fastest race laps and to date, he has scored a total of 325 points in Formula 1. He has also developed a reputation as a very strong qualifier.

Pierre Gasly commented: “I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we’ve been through together and the progress we have made. I’m happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year’s new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.”

“We are really pleased to confirm that Pierre stays with us in 2023” Franz Tost said. “He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us. Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”