Bottas wakes Milano up to celebrate Alfa Romeo’s 112th anniversary

By Olivier Ferret 24 June 2022 - 09:48





Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN driver, Valtteri Bottas, took the passion of Alfa Romeo to the immortal streets that gave birth to the brand as he drove his car through the city centre of Milan.

It’s been 112 years since the founding of Alfa Romeo in 1910, and the historic Italian marque chose to celebrate its anniversary in a unique way, back in the city where it all began all those years ago. Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN driver Valtteri Bottas drove his red and white car through the streets of Milan, setting off from the world-famous Piazza Duomo and passing through the most iconic landmarks of the Northern Italy city, including Piazza San Babila, Porta Nuova, the majestic Central Station and the futuristic City Life district, before ending his run at Alfa Romeo’s new flagship store in via Gattamelata.

This location is a place of great and historical importance for Alfa Romeo: right there in 1910 stood Portello, the brand’s first production site, where 112 years ago the then-named Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili, or ALFA, was introduced the world, marking the beginning of an extraordinary motor racing history.

Fresh from last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished P7 alongside teammate’s Zhou Guanyu in P8, Valtteri Bottas had a successful start to his first season with the team, showcasing thrilling performances which earned him 46 points to date, and currently standing in P8 in the World Drivers’ Championship.

A tour through Milan is an unusual, yet unique way for Alfa Romeo to awake the international and multi-ethnic city and its still-silent streets, a symbol of Made in Italy all around the world.

Happy Birthday, Alfa Romeo!

