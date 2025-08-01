Official: Alonso to miss first practice in Hungary, Drugovich to stand in
Due to a back injury
By
1 August 2025 - 11:27
In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back. As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.
Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.
A decision will then be made on Fernando’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course.
