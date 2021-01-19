Barhein GP || March 28 || 17h10 (Local time)

Nurburgring open to 2021 replacement race talks

"We can’t say more at the moment"

By GMM

19 January 2021 - 09:26
Nurburgring open to 2021 replacement

The Nurburgring is open to once again serving as a substitute venue on the Formula 1 calendar.

Last year, the former German GP venue stepped in as scheduled races fell victim to coronavirus restrictions.

When asked if the Nurburgring might again be in the running for a replacement race slot, a spokesman said: "Basically, we are available for discussions with Formula 1.

"Everything else would have to be revealed in the course of any possible discussions," he told f1-insider.com.

"The discussions last year were very pleasant and we showed that we can hold a grand prix at short notice. So far, we haven’t heard from Formula 1, but let’s see what happens.

"We can’t say more at the moment," the spokesman added.

