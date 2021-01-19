19 January 2021
Nurburgring open to 2021 replacement race talks
"We can’t say more at the moment"
The Nurburgring is open to once again serving as a substitute venue on the Formula 1 calendar.
Last year, the former German GP venue stepped in as scheduled races fell victim to coronavirus restrictions.
When asked if the Nurburgring might again be in the running for a replacement race slot, a spokesman said: "Basically, we are available for discussions with Formula 1.
"Everything else would have to be revealed in the course of any possible discussions," he told f1-insider.com.
"The discussions last year were very pleasant and we showed that we can hold a grand prix at short notice. So far, we haven’t heard from Formula 1, but let’s see what happens.
"We can’t say more at the moment," the spokesman added.
