No winter testing for Alonso

"He will not be pulling on his overalls"

By GMM

14 February 2019 - 09:29

Fernando Alonso will not test McLaren’s 2019 car in the forthcoming winter tests.

Although the Spaniard retired from F1 at the end of last year, McLaren boss Zak Brown said he would be welcome to drive anyway.

"We have an open mind and would love for Fernando to get in the new car and give us his feedback," Brown had said.

However, Spain’s AS newspaper reports that while Alonso will be in Barcelona for the second week of testing, he will not be pulling on his overalls.

The 37-year-old is slated to be in the city at the time for the Mobile World Congress event.

