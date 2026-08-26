’No new prospects’ for German GP return

A return of the German GP is back on Formula 1’s radar, although both Hockenheim and the Nurburgring are playing down any suggestion that a deal is imminent.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said Hockenheim could return "in the medium term", although he also warned that further investment would be required.

Former Haas boss Gunther Steiner says Germany’s absence is increasingly difficult to justify.

"There should be a long-term plan for Formula 1 to be in Germany," he told RND.

"You know the country. If you put your mind to it, it will turn out well. And I hope that happens."

Steiner pointed to Mercedes, Audi and Germany’s wider automotive industry.

"It is disappointing that the nation is not part of the racing series. But I don’t believe it will happen in the short term."

"It will have to be properly built up so that the Grand Prix returns here."

Hockenheim managing director Jorn Teske told SID that talks with Formula 1 are continuing, but nothing concrete has emerged yet.

"As we have repeatedly emphasised in recent years, we are in regular contact with Formula 1."

"At this time, we cannot report any new concrete results or prospects."

The Nurburgring appears even less likely in the short term, with managing director Christian Stephani saying the circuit is already "fully booked for the upcoming season."