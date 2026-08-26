Tsunoda admits IndyCar may become fallback

Yuki Tsunoda has admitted IndyCar could become a serious option if he cannot secure a Formula 1 seat for 2027.

That comes only days after the Japanese driver used his temporary return to the grid at Zandvoort to tell undecided F1 teams: "They should call me!"

His manager Diego Menchaca has meanwhile been sounding out IndyCar opportunities, with discussions reportedly taking place with almost half of the championship’s 10 full-time teams.

"It’s not my job to look at that stuff," Tsunoda said at Zandvoort.

"I completely leave it to my manager, and my job is to just drive fast and that stuff."

"My mentality is always in Formula 1. My main goal is to always be driving in Formula 1 and have success."

"That’s always there, no matter what."

But Tsunoda also made clear he does not want to spend another extended period as a reserve.

"I don’t want to be staying in the garage for two years," said the 26-year-old.

"I want to drive as well. If there’s something potentially happening or I couldn’t find a seat for next year, then I’ll have to look for other series."

"But until the moment I hit the track next year, my mentality will always be in Formula 1."

Most of IndyCar’s strongest 2027 seats are already filled, although Meyer Shank Racing still has a notable opening, with Mick Schumacher also understood to be in contention.