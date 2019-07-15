German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

No manufacturer has broken 1000hp barrier yet

"No, not even Ferrari"

By GMM

18 July 2019 - 09:33
No manufacturer has broken 1000hp (...)

No engine manufacturer in Formula 1 has reached the magic ’1000 horsepower’ figure yet.

That is the claim of a Mercedes engineer, according to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

Over the last year or two, there have often been reports in the media about Mercedes or Ferrari breaking through the four-digit horsepower barrier.

"No, not even Ferrari," the Mercedes engineer is quoted as saying.

"We are close, but it’s not as though we’re going to reach it next week either.

