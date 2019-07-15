FIA vows to improve 2021 front wing aesthetics
"There is further work going on with the front wing"
The FIA is still working on the design of the front nose and wing of the chassis regulations for 2021.
This week, drawings of the proposed layout prescribed in the soon-to-be-announced 2021 technical regulations were published on the F1 and FIA websites.
To promote overtaking, the 2021 cars will produce a so-called ’ground effect’ with the floor, while the front wing will be simple and notably wide.
But FIA technical boss Nikolas Tombazis told fans not to worry about the appearance of the front of the car in the drawings.
"There is further work going on with the front wing," he said.
"We are still not completely happy with it, both from an aero point of view and from an aesthetic point of view, so we are trying to make it better in both aspects."
FIA
