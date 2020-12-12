Abu Dhabi GP || December 13 || 17h10 (Local time)

No final Haas test for Grosjean - Steiner

"We cannot organise such a test for Romain"

Search

By GMM

12 December 2020 - 08:25
No final Haas test for Grosjean - (...)

Haas will not be giving Romain Grosjean a Formula 1 test over the winter.

After it emerged that the Frenchman could not race in Abu Dhabi due to his burns, he said he would appreciate if any of the teams could give him one final test drive to round out his F1 career.

Toto Wolff responded by saying that if none of the teams Grosjean has raced for are willing to give him the test, he will make a Mercedes cockpit available.

But Haas boss Gunther Steiner says the small American team actually cannot give Grosjean the test.

"We cannot organise such a test for Romain because we give all the engines back to Ferrari," he said.

"We have a lot of older racing cars in our factory, but they are all without engines. Maybe something can be done with Ferrari - we’ll have to look. But first Romain has to get better again."

keyboard_arrow_left

Binotto, Camilleri stories not linked - Mekies

7-year-old son asks Grosjean to quit racing

keyboard_arrow_right

Haas F1

More on Haas F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less