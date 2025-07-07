Newey ’not interested’ in 2025 car - Alonso

Adrian Newey has little "interest" in Aston Martin’s 2025 car, Fernando Alonso admits.

While the two-time champion was disappointed with an inferior race strategy compared to his teammate Lance Stroll, the son of the team owner was highly scathing after the chequered flag waved at Silverstone.

"I mean it’s the worst piece of sh*t I’ve ever driven in my life, to be honest," Stroll, whose father is Aston Martin owner Lawrence, told his engineer on the radio.

"But it’s ok - P7."

That is despite the fact that the Silverstone based team actually had car upgrades on the 2025 single seater for its home British GP.

"I think it has been a step forward," Alonso said. "The car probably felt a bit better.

"The data also shows that in some parts of the circuit it is true that we have improved, while in others it is more difficult to see. So let’s say that it is a very small package of improvements, but it is always welcome.

"If it’s half a tenth or one tenth, we’ll take it," he told DAZN.

Some think it’s surprising that Aston Martin hasn’t made greater progress now that arguably the greatest ever F1 designer - Newey - is hard at work at his famous drawing board.

"Newey is working," Alonso said. "He’s involved, he’s very motivated.

"But it’s true that this year’s car doesn’t seem to interest him. Whenever we ask him a question about this year or how to improve something, he just walks off to another office," the 43-year-old smiled.

"He’s already in 2026 mode."

Alonso also admitted to huge frustration that his race strategy on a difficult and changeable day under grey Silverstone skies was vastly inferior to Stroll’s.

"I’m just going to stop when Lance does from now on," the Spaniard said, "because usually, in these situations, his group of engineers tend to be more accurate."