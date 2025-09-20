Montezemolo understands Leclerc’s Ferrari frustration

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says he sympathises with Charles Leclerc’s growing frustration at failing to mount a title challenge in red.

Although the 27-year-old Monegasque has repeatedly declared his loyalty to Ferrari - and remains on a long-term contract - Italian media has noted visible signs of anger and impatience in recent months.

"Leclerc is a very good driver, but he’s a driver who is seeing the passing of the years, even though he’s still very young," Montezemolo told Sky Italia.

"He’s seeing the new generations, like Piastri and Norris, winning, and so I understand a certain frustration at not having a winning car."

According to the 78-year-old, the issue lies entirely with the machinery rather than the driver. "Leclerc today has a car that isn’t competitive and is forced to push from the first to the last lap," said the Italian.

"He’s a very good driver. We need to give him a car that finally puts him in a position to win, because he deserves it."

Montezemolo even compared Leclerc favourably to Ferrari legend Gilles Villeneuve. "Villeneuve was something else - he was a driver I’d never worked with, but he wasn’t a driver you could win a world championship with because he had a temperament that allowed him to win many races," he said.

"But then he’d make a mistake and give up."