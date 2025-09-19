Hamilton reveals he’s sold entire car collection

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he no longer owns any of the luxury supercars once housed in his Monaco and Los Angeles garages.

The revelation came in Baku when the Ferrari driver was asked if he plans to buy the brand’s new F80 hypercar.

"I don’t have any cars anymore. I don’t have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars," the 40-year-old said. "I’m more into art nowadays."

Asked if he might ever make an exception, Hamilton smiled: "If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that’s a nice piece of art."

Hamilton posed alongside Ferrari’s iconic F40 earlier this year in his first official photo in red, but he insists his passion has shifted away from motoring.

"I really enjoy buying from young, emerging black artists and African art," he explained. "There’s just so much to learn in that world. That’s what I spend most of my time researching online."