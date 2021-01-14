Mercedes to sign new F1 junior driver

Mercedes may be on the cusp of signing another youngster to its Formula 1 driver development program.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper claims that Danish 19-year-old Frederik Vesti and his manager Dorte Riis Madsen, who used to work with Kevin Magnussen, have been in talks with the title-winning team for "several months".

"A contract is close," the publication added.

Mercedes’ program is run by Gwen Lagrue, who has most recently championed the Formula 1 careers of George Russell and Esteban Ocon.

Vesti finished fourth last year in his first season in the FIA Formula 3 championship, and in 2019 he won the Formula Regional European title.

Mercedes and Dorte Riis Madsen did not comment.