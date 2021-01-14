Barhein GP || March 28 || 17h10 (Local time)

Mercedes to sign new F1 junior driver

"A contract is close"

By GMM

14 January 2021
Mercedes to sign new F1 junior (...)

Mercedes may be on the cusp of signing another youngster to its Formula 1 driver development program.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper claims that Danish 19-year-old Frederik Vesti and his manager Dorte Riis Madsen, who used to work with Kevin Magnussen, have been in talks with the title-winning team for "several months".

"A contract is close," the publication added.

Mercedes’ program is run by Gwen Lagrue, who has most recently championed the Formula 1 careers of George Russell and Esteban Ocon.

Vesti finished fourth last year in his first season in the FIA Formula 3 championship, and in 2019 he won the Formula Regional European title.

Mercedes and Dorte Riis Madsen did not comment.

