15 January 2021
Mercedes to sign new F1 junior driver
"A contract is close"
Search
Mercedes may be on the cusp of signing another youngster to its Formula 1 driver development program.
Ekstra Bladet newspaper claims that Danish 19-year-old Frederik Vesti and his manager Dorte Riis Madsen, who used to work with Kevin Magnussen, have been in talks with the title-winning team for "several months".
"A contract is close," the publication added.
Mercedes’ program is run by Gwen Lagrue, who has most recently championed the Formula 1 careers of George Russell and Esteban Ocon.
Vesti finished fourth last year in his first season in the FIA Formula 3 championship, and in 2019 he won the Formula Regional European title.
Mercedes and Dorte Riis Madsen did not comment.
Mercedes
15 January 2021
add_circle Hamilton contract talks now ’a game of chess’
14 January 2021
add_circle Mercedes to sign new F1 junior driver
12 January 2021
add_circle Hamilton more dominant than Schumacher - Todt
12 January 2021
add_circle Wolff ’not worried’ about Hamilton contract rumours
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
15 January 2021
add_circle Rosberg not interested in racing return
15 January 2021
add_circle Schumacher wanted season to start in Australia
15 January 2021
add_circle Ricciardo would prefer Le Mans over Indy 500
15 January 2021
add_circle Title sponsor to return to Ferrari livery in 2021
15 January 2021