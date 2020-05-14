’Mercedes or nothing’ for Vettel in 2021 - report

Reports that Sebastian Vettel is set to sign for McLaren for 2021 are apparently wide of the mark.

Shortly after the four-time world champion’s Ferrari exit was announced, Auto Bild claimed a new deal with countryman and McLaren boss Andreas Seidl was on the cards.

"McLaren and Vettel would be a mega story," former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug told Sky Germany.

"I very much believe that McLaren can take another step with Mercedes engines next year.

But the story was quickly corrected, with correspondents Bianca Garloff and Ralf Bach now claiming 32-year-old Vettel is "playing poker: Mercedes or nothing!"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has even admitted Vettel would be "an asset" for any F1 team.

"If a driver of the calibre of Sebastian Vettel is on the market, as a capable team boss of a top team you have to deal with this issue," Haug told Pforzheimer-Zeitung newspaper.

"However, it does not mean that this will lead to a future cooperation."