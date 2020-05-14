Alonso set to replace Ricciardo for 2021

Daniel Ricciardo looks set to leave Renault.

Melbourne’s Age newspaper said an announcement to that effect is expected early on Thursday. It is rumoured that he will replace the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz at McLaren for 2021.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul hinted that the French team needs to save money on drivers for 2021. Ricciardo joined from Red Bull at the end of 2018 on a reportedly lucrative two-year contract.

"We have a very good pair of drivers this year, there is no doubt about that," Abiteboul told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But we know that we need to invest as much as we can in the technology of the car for 2022, so that will be our main focus."

Former driver and popular British commentator Martin Brundle said he thinks it "probably would be (Fernando) Alonso" who replaces Ricciardo at Renault.

Alonso, 38, won his two titles for Renault in 2005 and 2006, before driving for McLaren and Ferrari and taking a sabbatical last year.

Renault appeared to hint about a potential reunion with the Spaniard on Wednesday by tweeting photos of him celebrating victory in blue Renault overalls.