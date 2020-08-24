24 August 2020
Mercedes, Honda asked for ’party mode’ ban delay
"The requests were decisive"
Search
Mercedes and Honda pushed for the ’party mode’ ban to be delayed until Monza, according to Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.
It had been expected that the ban, restricting cars to a single engine mode for both qualifying and the race, would come into force for this weekend’s race at Spa.
"The requests from Mercedes and Honda were decisive," the Italian sports newspaper declared when explaining the one-week delay.
The report said Mercedes and Honda engineers argued successfully that they needed "more time on the test bench in order to comply with the new provisions".
Mercedes
24 August 2020
add_circle F1 must ’pressure’ Pirelli for better tyres - Hamilton
24 August 2020
add_circle Wolff denies ’flexible rear wing’ claims
24 August 2020
add_circle Mercedes, Honda asked for ’party mode’ ban delay
21 August 2020
add_circle Party mode ban ’must first be defined’ - Wolff
More on Mercedes
Honda
24 August 2020
add_circle Mercedes, Honda asked for ’party mode’ ban delay
18 August 2020
add_circle ’Party mode’ ban could be postponed - Tanabe
15 August 2020
add_circle Mercedes ’will not like’ party mode ban - Verstappen
28 July 2020
add_circle Red Bull, Honda to hold meeting before Silverstone
15 July 2020
add_circle Honda no match for Mercedes power in 2020
More on Honda
Formula 1 news
24 August 2020
add_circle Teams worried about return of F1 spectators
24 August 2020
add_circle Hulkenberg to turn down Mercedes reserve role
24 August 2020
add_circle Williams was sold for EUR 152 million
24 August 2020
add_circle F1 must ’pressure’ Pirelli for better tyres - Hamilton
24 August 2020