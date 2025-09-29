Schumacher turns to Indycar as F1 hopes fade

Mick Schumacher will test an Indycar for the first time next month, as his chances of returning to Formula 1 continue to fade.

After losing out on a Cadillac seat for 2026 - the team opting for Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez - Schumacher has accepted an invitation from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to test at Indianapolis on October 13.

"I am very much looking forward to driving my first Indycar test," the 26-year-old said. "It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of single-seater racing, so this first Indycar test will be an experience to treasure.

"I’m really looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels."

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal commented: "I’ve followed Mick’s career as well as that of his father, so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting.

"Obviously he has a great deal of talent and it should give him a good baseline to start from."

Schumacher’s career has stalled since Haas dropped him at the end of 2022. He served as Mercedes reserve before switching full-time to Alpine’s WEC program, where he has scored multiple podiums.

German outlets say Indycar could now offer Schumacher the platform to relaunch his single-seater career. "It’s a chance for Mick to show what he can do in a tough series," noted SID news agency.

DPA added that the Indy test "raises hopes of a future start at the Indy 500".

Auto Motor und Sport agreed the move is about visibility: "In endurance racing, it’s difficult to attract attention. To regain some of the focus of the premier class, Schumacher has put out feelers toward Indycar."

Schumacher would join a list of ex-F1 drivers - including Romain Grosjean and Fernando Alonso - who have tried their hand in the American style of open-wheeler racing.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, ruled out following the same path. "Le Mans, yes, but I’m not interested in the Triple Crown," the Dutchman said.

"I enjoy watching Indycar, but I don’t need to drive it myself."