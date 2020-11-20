20 November 2020
Marko responds to Hulkenberg’s ’German humour’
"That was typical German humour"
Search
Dr Helmut Marko has reacted with a smile to a comment made earlier this week by 2021 Red Bull candidate Nico Hulkenberg.
Hulkenberg, who is in the running to replace struggling Alex Albon next year, joked on Red Bull-owned Servus TV this week that he has now "signed a new contract".
"A home loan contract," he grinned. "I hope I get a good return."
Marko, the head of Red Bull’s famous driver program, has said he will make a decision about Albon’s future after the Abu Dhabi finale next month.
As for Hulkenberg’s contract joke, he told Auto Bild: "That was typical German humour."
Red Bull
19 November 2020
add_circle Marko to make Albon decision after Abu Dhabi
18 November 2020
add_circle Hulkenberg admits ’contact’ but no contract
18 November 2020
add_circle Verstappen dismisses critical F1 ’experts’
17 November 2020
add_circle Verstappen blames front wing for Turkey performance
More on Red Bull
Formula 1 news
20 November 2020
add_circle Italy wants two grands prix on 2021 calendar
20 November 2020
add_circle Ferrari right to split with Vettel - Massa
20 November 2020
add_circle F1 drivers ’not the same’ as in the past - Briatore
20 November 2020
add_circle F1 eyeing 24-race calendars in future - Carey
20 November 2020