Marko out at Red Bull as power struggle reaches end

What began as paddock whispers on Sunday night has solidified into a near-unanimous verdict on Monday - Helmut Marko is definitely leaving Red Bull.

De Limburger broke the story bluntly - "Helmut Marko’s departure from Red Bull Racing a fact" - describing how the 82-year-old "made himself increasingly impossible" inside an organisation reshaped since Dietrich Mateschitz’s death.

Auto Motor und Sport agrees the exit is real, even though Marko still had a contract through 2026.

The central figure in the move is Red Bull GmbH boss Oliver Mintzlaff, who Bild says has now removed both of the team’s long-time powerbrokers.

"The former chairman of RB Leipzig, now sporting director of the company, had already dismissed Christian Horner in July after 20 years in office. Marko is now the second of the two powerful figures to follow suit," the German newspaper reported.

According to De Telegraaf, Mintzlaff was enraged by Marko’s public accusation in Qatar that Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli had deliberately let Lando Norris past. Although Marko later retracted the claim, the damage was done - and it was not the only incident.

The Dutch newspaper claims Mintzlaff was already irritated that Marko had interpreted Horner’s dismissal as a personal victory in his own internal power battle. Marko is also said to have pushed through driver signings without approval - Arvid Lindblad "arbitrarily", and Irish youngster Alex Dunne in secret - with Dunne’s contract sent by mail, bypassing normal channels.

When the company ordered Marko to cancel the deal, Red Bull had to pay "hundreds of thousands" in compensation.

That sequence of events, together with the Antonelli affair, reportedly convinced Mintzlaff the situation was untenable. The pair met in Abu Dhabi on Monday and agreed Marko would go.

Despite the magnitude of the shake-up, De Telegraaf stresses that Marko’s departure will not determine Max Verstappen’s future.

"His departure will not affect the future of star driver Max Verstappen," the paper reported. "For him, the competitiveness of the Red Bull car next season - under the radical new regulations - will be the deciding factor in whether he stays beyond 2026."

Red Bull has not yet commented.